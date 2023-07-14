International Afrobeats sensation Phaemous combines with acclaimed UK producer Djames for new EP 'Boundaries'

'Boundaries' sees the artist and producer pair exploring themes around love and relationships, from first date jitters and expectations, and being ghosted by a crush, to searching for how best to show love and affection, and expressing how you feel to a love interest.

With over two million streams already under his belt, Phaemous is one of the exciting new R&B prospects coming out of Nigeria in 2023, while DJames is an international DJ and producer that has worked with the likes of Drake and The Weeknd.

The project opens with the head-bopping ‘MIA’, which sees Phaemous lamenting about how his love interest has gone AWOL on him over DJames’ melodious saxophone arrangements, while the infectious ‘What Is Love?’, driven by its captivating drum patterns, questions whether all we really want is love or money.

Elsewhere on the Boundaries EP, things take a sexier turn with ‘First Time’ and its jazzy keyboards and racy lyrics, before it closes out with the sensual ‘Dreaming’, which reveals more of those sexy saxophone arrangements from DJames, combined with his live keyboard elements.

DJames has achieved wide recognition after his Afrobeats remixes went viral and garnered him over a quarter of a million followers on TikTok and Instagram alone. Phaemous is one of Afrobeats' finest R&B talents and he's putting finishing touches to his sophomore solo EP Phæway Vol. 2 due for release later in 2023.