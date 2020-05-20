On May 9, 2020, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi announced that his new album, 'Gaza' will be released on September 4, 2020.

For a while now, the DMW act had been using #Gaza in his tweets. While Pulse Nigeria initially thought it was the single to be produced for him by Davido, Peruzzi tweeted the following May 9, 2020, "GAZA • 4TH September."

While many knew it was a body of work, many didn't know if it would be an EP or an album. On May 20, 2020, Pulse Nigeria chatted with his management and gathered that Gaza would be an album. It was also revealed that work is still ongoing on what would Peruzzi's fourth body of work in just two years.

In 2018, Peruzzi released his debut EP, Heartwork. He followed it up with Huncho Vibez Vol. I in 2019 and then 3 EP in the first quarter of 2020. In te early hours of May 20, 2020, Peruzzi also tweeted that he was in the studio with Olamide.