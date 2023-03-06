ADVERTISEMENT
Peruzzi set to release new single featuring Fireboy

Adeayo Adebiyi
Last month, Peruzzi posted a video of himself in a recording session with Joeboy. He also teased a snippet of his new recording with Fireboy.

The single will be the second time Fireboy and Peruzzi will be collaborating after the pair appeared on 'Southy Love'.

Peruzzi released 'Hypertension' and 'Things I Need' in 2022 and the upcoming single featuring Fireboy is his first offering of 2023 as he prepares for the release of his sophomore album.

Peruzzi has revealed that DMW associates Davido and Mayorkun will both appear on the upcoming album which he plans to release later in the year.

'Pressure' feat Fireboy is set for release on 10th March 2023 and fans will be eagerly looking forward to the collaborations from two of Afropop's finest singers.

