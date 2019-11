Artist: Peruzzi

Album Title: Huncho Vibez

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B, Bachata, Post-Disco, EDM

Date of Release: November 8, 2019

Producers: VStix (Tracks 1 and 4), Princeton (Track 2), SperoachBeatz (Tracks 3, 5, 10), Irock Classic (Track 6), Mr Eff (Track 7). Lush (Track 8), Clemzy and Fresh VDM (Track 9).

Album Art:

Length: 10 Tracks, 32 minutes

Features: Davido

Label: DMW

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: The album is a follow-up to Heartwork EP.

You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.