Pepsi Music Academy: Top 3 participants to win 2-year EMPIRE developmental recording contract, brand new SUV and more!

This groundbreaking collaboration will see the two giants hosting a summit designed to expose 30 aspiring and emerging music talents to in-depth knowledge of the music business.

Pepsi has been at the forefront of the global export of Afrobeats with some of the brand ambassadors becoming Grammy Award nominees and even winners.

Despite this, the brand is not relenting on its mission to continue to drive contemporary pop culture and put the beat in afrobeat by leveraging the influence of afrobeats music star power, delivering unique experiences to its consumers, and providing platforms and opportunity for new talents to develop the music ecosystem in Nigeria.

The academy is set to eliminate entry barriers for participants by providing a platform where emerging artistes get the opportunity to learn and showcase their talents with music industry experts and professionals who are well renowned and respected.

Some of the faculty members will include mega producers such as Masterkraft, SARZ, Blaisebeatz, P-Priime among others influential figures in the music industry.

The top three participants will notably have the opportunity to get their original LP albums produced by the above named producers.

Although this edition of the Pepsi Music Academy focuses on Music Artistry, it will also nurture, incubate and empower participants on other aspects of music such as A&R. Legal, public relations and marketing, sound engineering, among others.

At the end of the summit, three finalists from the academy will receive brand new SUVs, a living allowance for 2 years, the opportunity to be a Pepsi Influencer, a music video production sponsored by the brand and a two-year recording deal with EMPIRE.

Don’t miss out on this life changing opportunity. To join the PMA, interested participants can scan a bottle of Pepsi to access the PMA website at https://pepsimusicacademy.ng/ and submit their entries. Participants will have a period of 8 weeks to submit their entries to be a part of the Academy.

Follow @ pepsi_naija, @empire, and @empire.africa on all social media plaPepsi Music Academy

