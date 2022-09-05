- "CELEBRATE ME” – PATORANKING (WINNER)
- “ESSENCE” – WIZKID FEAT. TEMS
- “JOY” – FALANA
- “LOVING IS HARDER” – JOHNNY DRILLE
- “MEJI MEJI” – BRYMO
- “SOMEBODY’S SON” - TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. BRANDY
Patoranking's 'Celebrate Me' wins Recording of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
