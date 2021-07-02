RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Patoranking 'becomes a monument in Afrocentric new video for, 'Celebrate Me'

He then gives flowers to socialites like Ben Peters, Tompolo, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mike Adenuga, Oba Elegushi, Obafemi Martins and more.

Nigerian music star Patoranking [Instagram/PatorankingFire]

Details/Takeaway: The video marks a new era for the Nigerian singer who is back, possibly on a trail to another album.

Date: July 6, 2021

Song Title: Celebrate Me

Artist: Patoranking

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Willis Giddem

Album: TBD

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Label: Wilmer

