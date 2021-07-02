Patoranking 'becomes a monument in Afrocentric new video for, 'Celebrate Me'
He then gives flowers to socialites like Ben Peters, Tompolo, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mike Adenuga, Oba Elegushi, Obafemi Martins and more.
Date: July 6, 2021
Song Title: Celebrate Me
Artist: Patoranking
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Willis Giddem
Album: TBD
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Label: Wilmer
