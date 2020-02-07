Top award-winning Nigerian dancehall artist Patoranking has released his 1st single of the year titled “I’m in Love”.

This is the artist first release of the year fresh of his performance on COLORS, and after a very much successful 2019 which included the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album “Wilmer” which debuted at #5 on the billboard reggae charts.

With his usual Afro Dancehall fusion, “I’m In Love” is an infectious tune and a love confession as it’s emphasized throughout the song which leaves you with no choice but to connect and vibe to, served via an impeccable delivery from Patoranking. “I’m In Love” is a guaranteed anthem for lovers. Available now for download and streaming on all DSP’s here.

In addition, Patoranking recently also announced his first headlining solo North American Tour. Kicking off in Toronto, ON on April 4th, the 17-date tour includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco and more before wrapping April 30th in Edmonton AB. Tickets are on sale right now on ticketmaster.com.

Along with a stellar music career, Patoranking is also known for his philanthropic efforts throughout the years. Partnering with the African Leadership University he has announced the ALU Patoranking Scholarship. The scholarship will allow 10 students across Africa to study at the African most innovative university tuition free.

About Patoranking:

Patoranking is an award-winning Nigerian dancehall artist who has made major waves over the last few years with his unique blend of Dancehall, Reggae and Afrobeats has allowed him to create a distinct sound recognized by many. Supported by the likes of COLORS, OkayAfrica, Pitchfork, Red Bull and The FADER, Patoranking has accumulated a massive online following with over 160 million+ views on YouTube. In May last year he released his anticipated album Wilmer which went to #5 on the Billboard Reggae charts.

Undoubtedly one of the most culture shifting visionaries at the forefront of African music, he was featured on Major Lazer's Particular in 2018 and in that same year he was special guest on the 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary’ tour. For 2020, he’s about to embark on a 17-date solo tour around North America and has a string of singles coming up ahead of the release of a full-length project later this year.

