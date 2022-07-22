Artist: P-Square
P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles
Afrobeats legend P-Square has made a powerful comeback with two new singles 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme)' and 'Find Somebody'.
Song Title: Jaiye (Ihe Geme), Find Somebody
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: (Jaiye (Ihe Geme) 3 minutes 33 seconds, (Find Somebody) 3 minutes 27 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Square Root Entertainment / MAD Solutions
Details/Takeaway: Afrobeats legends has made a powerful comeback with two sizzling singles that rolls back the years. 'Jaiye' inspires nostalgia of P-Squares' ability to churn out club bangers while 'Find Somebody' is a classic P-Square's wedding tune.
