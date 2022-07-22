RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legend P-Square has made a powerful comeback with two new singles 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme)' and 'Find Somebody'.

P-Sqaure - 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme) Song Art

Artist: P-Square

Song Title: Jaiye (Ihe Geme), Find Somebody

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

P-Sqaure - 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme) Song Art

Length: (Jaiye (Ihe Geme) 3 minutes 33 seconds, (Find Somebody) 3 minutes 27 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Square Root Entertainment / MAD Solutions

Details/Takeaway: Afrobeats legends has made a powerful comeback with two sizzling singles that rolls back the years. 'Jaiye' inspires nostalgia of P-Squares' ability to churn out club bangers while 'Find Somebody' is a classic P-Square's wedding tune.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

