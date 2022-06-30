RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats is in high demand internationally as it's fast emerging as the choice song in clubs and parties across Europe and America.

Afronation is one of the events that brings together a collection of Afrobeats stars in festivals across the world.

The latest edition of Afronation will be taking place in Algrave, Portimao, Portugal from 1st - 3rd July 2022. Afrobeats will be having a strong contingent at the event with Afrobeats legends P-Square being the special guests.

The headliners include Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Other Afrobeats stars expected at the three-day event include Ckay, Kizz Daniel, Omah Lay, Rema, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor, Niniola, Ruger, Buju, Black Sheriff, Wande Coal, Naira Marley, and Tekno.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

