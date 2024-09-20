Oxlade pays homage to African heritage in highly-anticipated debut album

The multi-award winner pays homage to Africa's elegance and beauty through his music, fashion, and imagery. Oxlade aims to make Africans proud of their heritage and culture by blending Afrobeats, Afro-Swing, Amapiano, Coupé-Décalé, and R’n’B.

The singer’s distinctive vocals bounce on infectious rhythms, all expertly crafted under Spax’s meticulous supervision. The album is a global representation of Africa featuring artists from the continent and other parts of the globe.

Oxlade collaborates with Bobi Wine, Dave, Fally Ipupa, Flavour, Ojahbee, Popcaan, Sarkodie, Tomi Owó, and Wande Coal to bring a fresh spin on Afrobeats. This body of work offers fans unique insights into Oxlade's artistry curating a rich listening experience.

In ‘OFA’, Oxlade displays his exceptional talent, intricate storytelling, and musical versatility. The album tells his story as the "Chosen One", guiding listeners through the "Oxyverse" — a world made up of four dimensions: Love, Pain, Hustle, and Joy.

This release follows his recent single, ‘IFA’, his second of the year, featuring Congolese legend Fally Ipupa. The track offers an exciting glimpse into what the rest of the project has in store. Oxlade has firmly established himself as a dominant force in the music industry.

His impressive achievements include a double platinum certification for ‘Ku Lo Sa’ in Switzerland and platinum certifications in Canada, France, and Germany. With chart-topping hits and collaborations with legendary artists like Bob Marley and Whitney Houston, Oxlade continues to prove he is a generational artist.

‘Intoxycated’, his 2023 hit collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Dave, reached the Top 50 on the UK chart. His prowess was further emphasised by mega-stars Usher and Wizkid, who shared the stage with him in Ghana and Paris, respectively.