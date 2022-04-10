Osupa, Malaika, Currency mourn veteran Fuji artiste, Sawaba

Sawaba died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was being treated for a brief sickness.

Reports say the veteran artiste had hit the deck two weeks prior when he was returning from an event.

He passed on at the of 71.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the late artiste with Saheed Osupa taking to his Instagram page to express his dismay, “The news of your death came to me as a shock. It is an irreparable loss to fuji music. However, no one can stop anyone’s journey to the great beyond when the time ‘ripens’.”

Another Fuji artiste, Malaika said his generation of fuji musicians will miss Sawaba's influence as he was a source of inspiration to them. He said, “The news about Sawaba’s death came to me as a very rude shock. We were together a few weeks ago at the colloquium held for the late Barrister and he did not show any sign of ill health. He was one of the sources of inspiration for our generation of fuji musicians, and I know we will miss his great impact.”

On his part, Ibadan-based singer, Currency, who spoke to Saturday Beats, said that Sawaba is worth emulating by every Fuji artiste.

Currency said, “I was shocked at the news of Alhaji Sawaba’s demise. He was a veteran fuji musician with a pure heart. If it were not so, I would not have mentioned it. He was a man whose way of life is worthy of emulation, and I am so glad to have the opportunity to talk about him today.

"He was very nice and content. He neither competed with anyone nor got engaged in backbiting. The last time I saw him was at the colloquium held in commemoration of the late Ayinde Barrister (some weeks ago), and he was as lovely as ever.”

Sawaba made waves in the Fuji music industry in the 70s and 80s, providing great rivalry for the likes of late Fuji creator, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.