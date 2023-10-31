ADVERTISEMENT
Malawian music Onesimus shows Africa's oneness on Afrobeats song 'My Woman'

Adeayo Adebiyi

This Afrobeats masterpiece showcases the artists' extraordinary talents while celebrating the beauty of cultural diversity and the universal language of music.

This Afro-Beats masterpiece showcases the artists' extraordinary talents while celebrating the beauty of cultural diversity and the universal language of music.

'My Woman' is a captivating track that seamlessly incorporates four languages—IsiZulu, Sotho, Chichewa, and English—into its heartfelt lyrics.

By embracing their native tongues, each artist adds depth and authenticity to the composition, creating a rich tapestry of sound that transcends linguistic barriers.

The collaborative effort of these talented artists results in a musical experience that not only captivates the listener but also serves as a testament to the power of cultural exchange and collaboration. By seamlessly blending languages and cultural influences, 'My Woman' becomes a celebration of African unity and the strength found in embracing diversity.

With Onesimus and Malome Vector both being award-winning musicians, 'My Woman' showcases their exceptional vocal performances and songwriting skills. Combined with the mesmerizing vocals of Lizwi Wokuqala and the rhythmic rap verses of Janta MW, the track creates an irresistible fusion of talent and artistry.

Through the universal language of music, 'My Woman' delivers a heartfelt message of love, commitment, and unwavering support. It serves as an anthem of devotion, promising to be there for one's loved one in both good times and bad, near or far.

Adeayo Adebiyi

