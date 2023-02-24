DJ 4Rain unveils unique mix at the historical fortress of Cidade Velha

Cidade Velha is an important place in the history of slavery, as millions of slaves were sold here. It was here that the destiny of each slave was determined, whether they would become Americans, Caribbeans, or inhabitants of Central or South America.

Afro house sounds, creating a unique experience for listeners, under the watchful eyes of the mayor of the city of Cidade Velha, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs José Brito: "Just before the show, he gave me a tour of the castle and told me the whole story of the city. I was very moved."

It is important for 4Rain to highlight this emblematic place that it was revealed to Christopher Columbus, the sea route to reach America, before he discovered it in turn.

4rain was incredibly brave and compassionate to bring light to this incredibly important location in European and African history, connected to the Transatlantic slave trade and the route to the Americas. It is a testament to the power of this place that it has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2009, and it should be remembered and celebrated for its historic significance.

In this same city, the traces of history are still there with the presence of a gallows reminiscent of the hanging of slaves who passed through there.

" It was a must for me to pay tribute to my roots and my history. I felt a lot of energy during those 1 hour of mix and I went through a lot of emotion. Cidade Velha is a city full of history. There’s a lot to know about this place in Cape Verde. I therefore want to thank the people who were present and the local authority who have allowed this event to take place"