On the Dance floor & Deck: DJ Tema takes us on a journey of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro house

Tsemaye Jemide, popularly known as Tema, is not your typical DJ. With a passion for Amapiano beats that flowed through her veins like a melody and beautiful movements through dance, she has captured the hearts of music lovers across Africa.
Her rise to fame had been meteoric, but she has remained down-to-earth, always attributing her success to her undying love for music.

Tema spent countless hours mixing tracks and experimenting with different sounds and performance movements all while dreaming of the day she would share her love for Amapiano, Afro house and Afro beats with the world.
As she honed her skills, Tema discovered her deep connection with Amapiano music. The hypnotic beats and soulful melodies of the genre speak to her on a profound level. She has spent countless hours mixing tracks and experimenting with different sounds and performance movements all while dreaming of the day she would share her love for Amapiano, Afro house and Afro beats with the world.

Tema's big break came when she was invited to perform at a wedding in Lagos. The crowd was electrified by her Amapiano set, and word of her talent spread like wildfire. Soon, she is playing at clubs and festivals all across Nigeria, captivating audiences with her unique blend of Amapiano, Afrobeat and Afro house.

Watch her captivating performance here!

But Tema's ambitions didn't stop at national acclaim. She dreamed of taking Amapiano music beyond Nigeria's borders and sharing it with the world. And so, she embarked on an audacious journey—a grand African tour in Zambia and Rwanda it wasn't just her music that endeared DJ Tema to her fans; it was her infectious energy and genuine love for her craft.

She has taken her audience on a journey through the heart of amapiano, leaving an indelible mark on the African music scene.
Tema's African tour had been a triumph, a testament to the power of passion and the magic of music. She has taken her audience on a journey through the heart of amapiano, leaving an indelible mark on the African music scene. As she looked out at the endless expanse of the desert, she knew that her love for music would continue to inspire and uplift souls across the continent for years to come.

