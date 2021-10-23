RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

On New Single ‘Far’, Pearl Cardy is Unapologetically Head Over Heels

In the video for the single, Pearl transforms the simmering ache of the song into a display of lustrous display of desire.

At the moment a minimalist sound, undergirded by precise songwriting and sappy production are the makeup of the contemporary Afrobeats genre and these are the ingredients that popular media personality and singer, Pearl Cardy, channels on her latest single, “Far.”

Riding a wavy instrumental made up primarily of drum loops, Pearl pours out her heart about always wanting a love interest despite any restrictions that might be in the way of their romance. Dexterously switching her delivery between English, Yoruba, and Pidgin, Pearl Cardy’s pithy lyrics welcome listeners into her mind and show her as a smitten lover who would do all it takes to get to her lover.

In the video for the single, Pearl transforms the simmering ache of the song into a display of lustrous display of desire. She dominates the glare of the cameras, displaying the insouciant energy that hints at why she should be listened to.

LISTEN: https://pearlcardy.ffm.to/_far

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/CxOfISjMq8Q (premieres 4pm WAT)

