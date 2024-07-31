ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Omah Lay's hit single becomes the latest Afrobeats song to get a platinum plaque.

Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France
Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France

Recommended articles

In another milestone for Nigerian superstar Omah Lay, his hit single 'Soso' has been declared platinum in France by SNEP the official certification body. This feat comes after 'Soso' surpassed 30 million streams in France.

Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France
Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France Pulse Nigeria

Released as one of the songs on his debut album 'Boy Alone', the hit single enjoyed impressive success as it charted in multiple countries. The single enjoyed digital success with 186 million Spotify streams and 142 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning sensation released the remix featuring Ozuna on the deluxe version of his debut album which also enjoyed success with over 20 million streams on Spotify.

'Soso' produced by Tempoe, is Omah Lay's most commercial record yet which had to his collections of hit records that include 'Damn,' 'Understand,' 'Reason,' and 'Godly' which is one of the longest NO. 1 songs on TurnTable Top 100 with 11 weeks.

With 'Soso' certified platinum in France, it joins the list of Afrobeats records to receive SNEP platinum certification.

It also reflects Afrobeats' growing popularity in France where Boy's 'On The Low' and 'Last Last', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Oxlade's 'Kulosa', CKay's 'Love Nwantiti', and Rema's 'Calm Down' have all been certified diamond.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria cinemas earn ₦4.6bn in H1, Nollywood & Hollywood revenues nearly equal

Nigeria cinemas earn ₦4.6bn in H1, Nollywood & Hollywood revenues nearly equal

Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France

Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France

'House of Ga'a' is pretty to look at, but something is missing

'House of Ga'a' is pretty to look at, but something is missing

Mr Macaroni says no amount of money should be enough to sacrifice freedom

Mr Macaroni says no amount of money should be enough to sacrifice freedom

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy to celebrate 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Eli Jae drops new single 'Me & You'

Eli Jae drops new single 'Me & You'

5 Years of 'African Giant': Is it Burna Boy's magnum opus?

5 Years of 'African Giant': Is it Burna Boy's magnum opus?

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'