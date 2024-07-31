Omah Lay's 'Soso' gets platinum plaque in France

In another milestone for Nigerian superstar Omah Lay, his hit single 'Soso' has been declared platinum in France by SNEP the official certification body. This feat comes after 'Soso' surpassed 30 million streams in France.

Released as one of the songs on his debut album 'Boy Alone', the hit single enjoyed impressive success as it charted in multiple countries. The single enjoyed digital success with 186 million Spotify streams and 142 million views on YouTube.

The award-winning sensation released the remix featuring Ozuna on the deluxe version of his debut album which also enjoyed success with over 20 million streams on Spotify.

'Soso' produced by Tempoe, is Omah Lay's most commercial record yet which had to his collections of hit records that include 'Damn,' 'Understand,' 'Reason,' and 'Godly' which is one of the longest NO. 1 songs on TurnTable Top 100 with 11 weeks.

With 'Soso' certified platinum in France, it joins the list of Afrobeats records to receive SNEP platinum certification.