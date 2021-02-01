Omah Lay’s “Godly” spends a nine consecutive week at No. 1, extending its record for the longest No. 1 on the chart and Zinloeesky’s 'Kilofeshe' moves to the top ten. Additionally, Ayra Starr’s “Away” debuts at No. 10.

“Godly,” released under KeyQaad/SIRE/Warner, spends a ninth week atop the TurnTable Top 50 extending its record for the longest No. 1 song on the chart. “Godly” moves 1-2 on Top Streaming Chart after drawing 1.55 million equivalent streams (down 1.89%), stays No. 2 on Top Airplay Chart after drawing 42.72 million radio airplay audience impression (down 2.35%) and rises to No. 1 on TV Top Songs Chart after drawing 13.4 million TV airplay audience impression (up 39.8%).

Additionally, “Godly” joins Davido’s “FEM” as the second song to top all the component charts of the TurnTable Top 50; radio, TV and streaming. “Godly” spends its first week at No. 1 on the Top 50, completing Omah Lay’s clean sweep of all the charts published by TurnTable Charts;

“Godly” as No. 1 on all the minor charts published by TurnTable Charts

Top Airplay Chart – 6 weeks at No. 1 (only “FEM” has spent longer, 9 weeks)

Top Streaming Chart – 6 weeks at No. 1 (record)

TV Top Songs Chart – 1 week at No. 1 (“FEM” spent 6 weeks at the top)

Top Triller Chart Nigeria – 4 weeks at No. 1 (record)

Apple Music Top Songs Chart – 5 weeks at No. 1 (record)

If the song stays at No. 1 for another week on the TurnTable Top 50, it would become the first song to reach double digits at No. 1.

Dj Kaywise & Phyno’s “High Way” spends a second week at its No. 2 peak on the TurnTable Top 50; it tallies 57.75 million radio airplay audience impression (up 4.94%) to keep atop Top Airplay Chart and draws 868,000 streams moving 5-6 on Top Streaming Chart.

The difference between “Godly” and “High Way” as No. 1 and No. 2 song is essentially the TV component (and chart points) of “Godly” – the latter is still yet to get an official video.

Bella Shmurda’s “Cash App” with Zlatan & Lincoln stays at its No. 3 peak ensuring that there is no change in the top.

Naira Marley’s “Koleyewon” rises 5-4 on the Top 50 while Wizkid’s former No. 1 “Ginger” with Burna Boy moves 8-5 following increase in TV airplay during the tracking week.

Rexxie & Mohbad’s “Ko Por Ke” ascends 9-6 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart dated December 22, 2020. Olamide’s “Infinity” slides 4-7 after spending nine non-consecutive weeks at No. 2.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Olamide’s “Loading” featuring Bad Boy Timz falls 6-8; Zinoleesky’s “Kilofeshe” moves 12-9 to become the artiste’s first top ten entry. Additionally, Marlian Music becomes the first record label with three artistes recording a top ten entry in a week; Naira Marley’s “Koleyewon” at No. 4, Mohbad on “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” at No. 6 and “Kilofeshe” at No. 9.

Ayra Starr’s “Away” debuts at No. 10 on the TurnTable Top 50 – she becomes the second artiste born in the 21st century to enter the chart (24kGoldn with “Mood”), and the first to chart in the top ten. She is just the second female artiste to record a solo top ten hit – the other is Tem’s with “Damages” which peaked at No. 6.

“Away’ drew 36.17 million radio airplay audience impression to start at No. 6 on the Top Airplay Chart.