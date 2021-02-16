“Godly,” released under KeyQaad/SIRE/Warner, spends a record-extending eleventh week at No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50, after becoming the only song to hit double digits weeks at the top of the chart last week.

“Godly” holds at No. 1 on streaming with 1.27 million equivalent streams (down 7.9%), repeats at No. 2 on radio with 37.91 million radio airplay audience impression (down 13.84%) and stays at No. 2 on TV with 13.39 million TV airplay audience impression (down 5.67%).

Dj Kaywise & Phyno is steady at No. 2, making it four consecutive weeks behind “Godly.” The song tallied 55.47 million radio airplay audience impression (down 8.61%) to stay at No. 1 on radio and drew 760,000 equivalent streams (down 6.97%) at No. 5 on streaming.

It is important to note that both “Godly” and “High Way” dropped in total activity during the week but the former is dropping at a slightly faster rate (the difference between the two songs is 1.08:1 – which is the closest ever between both songs).

Davido’s “The Best” featuring DMW label mate, Mayorkun, stays at No. 3 after peaking at the top on the chart dated November 30, 2020 (“The Best” was the last No. 1 song before “Godly” took control of the summit of TurnTable Top 50).

Naira Marley’s “Koleyewon” returns to its No. 4 peak from No. 7, it is the rapper’s highest charting song on the TurnTable Top 50.

Bella Shmurda’s “Cash App” with Zlatan & Lincoln slides 4-5 on the Top 50. The song has now spent eight weeks in the top five of the chart – only Omah Lay’s “Godly” (12 weeks), Olamide featuring Omah Lay’s “Infinity” (10 weeks) and Davido’s “The Best” featuring Mayorkun (9 weeks) have spent longer in that region.

Zinoleesky’s “Kilofeshe” ascends from No. 10 to a new peak at No. 6 on the Top 50 while Wizkid’s “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy drops 6-7 on the chart.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda’s “Rush” moves 13-8 after tallying 27.63 million radio airplay audience impression (up 30.51%) and drawing 1.16 million in equivalent streams (down 5.69%).

Ayra Starr’s “Away” drops 5-9 after becoming the highest charting single by a female artiste last week while Davido’s “Jowo” rises 11-10.

Just outside the top ten is Joeboy’s “Focus” at No. 13, which becomes his highest charting single from his debut LP, Somewhere between Beauty & Madness. There are two other tracks from the album in the Top 50, “Lonely” at No. 27 and “Celebration” at No. 38.

Also, Cardi B’s “Up” debuts at No. 20 on the TurnTable Top 50 – “Up” makes history on streaming chart by becoming the highest peaking single by a female artiste on streaming chart (No. 4 on Top Streaming Chart). It is the first time a female artiste will enter the top five.

Coincidentally, Gyakie’s “Forever” which debuts on the all-genre Top 50 for the first time this week at No. 46, also enters the top ten of streaming chart at No. 9. Before this week, Simi’s “Duduke” was the only song by a female lead artiste to enter the top ten of TurnTable Top Streaming Chart, No. 8 on chart dated July 29, 2020 (H.E.R on “Smile,” Tems on “Essence” and Nailah Blackman on “AG Baby” previously entered the top ten of streaming chart on chart dated November 11, 2020).

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, February 8

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Instagram while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.