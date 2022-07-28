RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay has revealed his delightful experience working with Grammy-winning global megastar Justin Bieber.

Omah Lay, Justin Bieber
Omah Lay, Justin Bieber

How it all started: According to Nigerian singing sensation Omah Lay, his friendship with Justin Bieber started after he put out his first project 'Get Layd' EP in 2020. Justin texted him on Instagram and followed him and the two became friends.

Recommended articles

How 'Attention' came about: While sharing how his collaboration with Justin 'Attention' was created, Omah Lay revealed that while working with an international powerhouse such as Justin Bieber could be such a difficult possibility, it is actually his easiest collaboration to date.

"I just sent a song, he loved the song and sent back a verse," Omah Lay said while sharing how the single which appears on his debut album 'Boy Alone' came about.

'Boy Alone' is Omah Lay's highly anticipated debut album released on July 15th, 2022, and it has been described by critics and fans to be a bold, honest, and perfectly curated project.

READ ALSO: ‘Boy Alone’ bares Omah Lay’s dicey relationship with fame and success [Pulse Album Review]

In a display of the connection between the two talented music stars, Omah Lay has performed the single alongside Justin Bieber on his 2022 'Justice Tour'.

Another Win for Afrobeats: Omah Lay's revelation that his collaboration with Justin Bieber is the easiest in his career showcases the current status of Afrobeats.

Afrobeats is gaining palpable international fame and success and with this fame comes respect, and acknowledgment that will further position Nigerian superstars for global success.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals

'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals

Kayode kasum and TECNO made a great film called 'Roles Reversed,' here is what we think

Kayode kasum and TECNO made a great film called 'Roles Reversed,' here is what we think

BBNaija's Erica places curse on person who stole her money in the UK

BBNaija's Erica places curse on person who stole her money in the UK

Majeeed announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Majeeed announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

BBNaija 7: Stripping saved my life - Chichi

BBNaija 7: Stripping saved my life - Chichi

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

BBNaija 7: I saw myself in Big Brother's house in my dream - Diana

BBNaija 7: I saw myself in Big Brother's house in my dream - Diana

Movie Recommendation of the week: Mildred Okwo's La Femme Anjola

Movie Recommendation of the week: Mildred Okwo's La Femme Anjola

Trending

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Tempoe, Asa, PPriime

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most googled song in Nigeria

Kizz Daniel and Tekno

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems