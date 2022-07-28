'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals

How 'Attention' came about: While sharing how his collaboration with Justin 'Attention' was created, Omah Lay revealed that while working with an international powerhouse such as Justin Bieber could be such a difficult possibility, it is actually his easiest collaboration to date.

"I just sent a song, he loved the song and sent back a verse," Omah Lay said while sharing how the single which appears on his debut album 'Boy Alone' came about.

'Boy Alone' is Omah Lay's highly anticipated debut album released on July 15th, 2022, and it has been described by critics and fans to be a bold, honest, and perfectly curated project.

In a display of the connection between the two talented music stars, Omah Lay has performed the single alongside Justin Bieber on his 2022 'Justice Tour'.

Another Win for Afrobeats: Omah Lay's revelation that his collaboration with Justin Bieber is the easiest in his career showcases the current status of Afrobeats.