Artist: Omah Lay
Omah Lay drops colorful video for hit single, 'Soso'
Afrobeats star Omah Lay has released the music video for his hit song 'Soso' off his debut album 'Boy Alone'.
Song Title: Soso
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 29th, 2022
Video Director: Top Shotta for Fax Film
Length: 3 minutes 04 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Keyqaad
Details/Takeaway: For his soul bearing song 'Soso', Omah Lay goes to the waters of his home city of Port Harcout and demand that they wash his pain away. He also surrounds himself with beautiful women paints him in different vibrant colors of which purple stands out. This perhaps symbolizes the covering his pain with aesthetics.
