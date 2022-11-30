RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay drops colorful video for hit single, 'Soso'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Omah Lay has released the music video for his hit song 'Soso' off his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Omah Lay 'Soso'
Omah Lay 'Soso'

Artist: Omah Lay

Song Title: Soso

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 29th, 2022

Video Director: Top Shotta for Fax Film

Length: 3 minutes 04 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Keyqaad

Details/Takeaway: For his soul bearing song 'Soso', Omah Lay goes to the waters of his home city of Port Harcout and demand that they wash his pain away. He also surrounds himself with beautiful women paints him in different vibrant colors of which purple stands out. This perhaps symbolizes the covering his pain with aesthetics.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

