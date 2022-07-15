'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

In a rather interesting twist of events, Omah Lay who just dropped his debut album 'Boy Alone' on Friday 15th decided to weigh in on the issue.

Omah Lay tweeted that Ruger had some guts telling BNXN that he had no solo hits. Omah Lay further recalled when Victony rather needlessly quoted his tweet with a "LOL" and he concluded that both Ruger and Victony were kids hungry for clout.

"Ruger get mind dey talk about bnxn like that for this app smh!! mofos do anything for clout out here, same way Victony lol my tweet the other time, y’all are really kids," the tweet reads.