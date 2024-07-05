ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024
Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Recommended articles

In an impressive feat, the EP has set the record for most opening week streams by a project on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

In the news published by Nigeria's foremost chart publication TurnTable Charts on July 5, 2024, 'Ikigai' garnered 7.92 million streams in its opening week placing it ahead of Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' which totaled 5.7 million streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surprised EP released June 27, 2024, has enjoyed a warm reception from listeners and its impressive first-day numbers restate Olamide's status as the most streamed African rapper on Spotify. He also boasts of having the most streamed album by a Nigerian rapper on Spotify with his 2020 project 'Carpe Diem'.

On 'Ikigai,' Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

The project becomes Olamide's 10th solo project and 15th total project which further stretches his discography as one of the biggest in Nigerian mainstream music since 1999.

'Ikigai' becomes Olamide's first biggest opening week stream on Spotify Nigeria surpassing the 5.8 million streams of his 2023 album 'Unruly'.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also places him behind Davido's ‘Timeless’ (14.4M), Burna Boy's ‘I Told Them’ (9.4M), and Asake's ‘Work Of Art’ (8.3M), as the fourth biggest streaming week for a project on Spotify Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Banky W goes back to school to pursue a Master's degree in Policy

Banky W goes back to school to pursue a Master's degree in Policy

Kendrick Lamar continues victory lap as he releases music video for 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar continues victory lap as he releases music video for 'Not Like Us'

Singer Ayra Starr says that Nigeria and the UK are similar

Singer Ayra Starr says that Nigeria and the UK are similar

Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Afrobeats throwback: 14 notable hit songs from 2014

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy celebrates life in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert