Olamide's 'Ikigai' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

In an impressive feat, the EP has set the record for most opening week streams by a project on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

In the news published by Nigeria's foremost chart publication TurnTable Charts on July 5, 2024, 'Ikigai' garnered 7.92 million streams in its opening week placing it ahead of Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' which totaled 5.7 million streams.

The surprised EP released June 27, 2024, has enjoyed a warm reception from listeners and its impressive first-day numbers restate Olamide's status as the most streamed African rapper on Spotify. He also boasts of having the most streamed album by a Nigerian rapper on Spotify with his 2020 project 'Carpe Diem'.

On 'Ikigai,' Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

The project becomes Olamide's 10th solo project and 15th total project which further stretches his discography as one of the biggest in Nigerian mainstream music since 1999.

'Ikigai' becomes Olamide's first biggest opening week stream on Spotify Nigeria surpassing the 5.8 million streams of his 2023 album 'Unruly'.

