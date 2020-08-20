Artist: Simi

Album Title: Apollo

Genre: Electro-pop, Afro&B, Afro-pop, R&B

Date of Release: August 20, 2020

Producers: Pheelz [Tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 14, 15, 17], Type A [Tracs 4, 6, 8, 12, 13] IamBeatz [Tracks 7 and 14] P Priime [Track 18].

Album Art:

Fireboy DML - Apollo. [YBNL]

Length: 17 songs, 48 minutes

Features: 3 - Olamide, Wande Coal, D Smoke

Tracklist:

Fireboy DML - Apollo. [YBNL]

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: One day to the album, Fireboy wrote on his Twitter account that, "My second studio album, Apollo. this was bound to happen. gratitude to God for blessings. gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence. see you on Thursday."

You can play the album HERE.