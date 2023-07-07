ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar rapper Olamide Baddo has teased a new song on his Instagram account.

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer
Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

Recommended articles

As his upcoming album draws close, Olamide has taken to his Instagram account to tease an unreleased single.

In the video posted in the early hours of July 6, 2023, the superstar rapper was rapping along to an unreleased rap record that packs his trademark rhymes and swaggering delivery.

The video captioned "Na Money Dey Ginger Morale" excited both fans and artists many of whom shared their excitement and respect for Olamide who is one of Nigeria's most awarded artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song might be set to be Olamide's next release following the Amapiano hit 'New Religion' featuring Asake.

Olamide is set to drop an impressive 10th album 'Unruly' on August 9th, 2023 which he says would be his last till further notice.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

TomTom unveils Breathe Academy: A game-changing platform for music creatives

TomTom unveils Breathe Academy: A game-changing platform for music creatives

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

Monaky documents the realities of the average Nigerian in 'Patient Zero'

Monaky documents the realities of the average Nigerian in 'Patient Zero'

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

After co-signs from Burna Boy & Drake, Hyzah showcases talent with new single 'Skinny Love'

After co-signs from Burna Boy & Drake, Hyzah showcases talent with new single 'Skinny Love'

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Top ten songs for the first half of 2023

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Wizkid & Tems reunite at 2023 Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Burna Boy

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception