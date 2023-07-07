Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer
Nigerian superstar rapper Olamide Baddo has teased a new song on his Instagram account.
As his upcoming album draws close, Olamide has taken to his Instagram account to tease an unreleased single.
In the video posted in the early hours of July 6, 2023, the superstar rapper was rapping along to an unreleased rap record that packs his trademark rhymes and swaggering delivery.
The video captioned "Na Money Dey Ginger Morale" excited both fans and artists many of whom shared their excitement and respect for Olamide who is one of Nigeria's most awarded artists.
The song might be set to be Olamide's next release following the Amapiano hit 'New Religion' featuring Asake.
Olamide is set to drop an impressive 10th album 'Unruly' on August 9th, 2023 which he says would be his last till further notice.
