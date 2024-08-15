Olamide releases music video for 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy

On the EP, Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

Released on August 14, 2024, 'Uptown Disco' was shot in the United States by Jyde Ajala who has shot iconic music videos for Olamide, Asake, and Adekunle Gold.

The music video saw Fireboy engage in a pursuit with the police in a depiction of the fast life of a superstar. The video also depicted Olamide and Asake in their elements through colourful performances behind a backdrop of vixens and dancers.

Since its release on June 10, 2024, as Olamide's 10th solo project, 'Ikigai' has enjoyed a positive reception with the lead single 'Metaverse' reaching the top 10 of the TurnTable Top 100. The surprise EP released after Olamide hinted at retiring from dropping albums is one of the most streamed projects of 2024 so far garnering 7.92 million streams in its opening week.