'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

Nigerian Street-pop sensation T.I Blaze described Nigerian music legend and superstar Olamide as his biggest inspiration in music.
According to the artist who rose to mainstream fame after Olamide hopped on the remix of his hit single 'Sometimes', he finds inspiration in Olamide's generosity, especially in his effort in giving emerging artists a lift.
T.I Blaze's sentiments will be shared by other artists whom Olamide has lifted to the mainstream either through signing them or making an invaluable appearance on their songs.
T.I Blaze reveals that he tries to emulate Olamide's kindness by also giving emerging artists a verse as he doesn't want to "eat alone."
In the interview, T.I Blaze also shared what he went through after leaving home in pursuit of his career. He described how he had to sleep in a restaurant for some time and how he sold songs for 2,000 Naira just to feed.
