2019 is hours away and we have the perfect playlist to help you countdown into the new year.

Whether you are having a party with friends or crossing over in church, music will in one form or another be a feature to see you through the last day of 2018 and usher you into the new year.

From pop anthems to gospel songs, the right tunes create the perfect atmosphere and charges up the excitement of hope, expectations and belief going into the new year.

So whatever your taste is, we have got you covered with the 7 favorite Nigerian songs that would put you into the right mood going into the new year.

Jaywon - This Year [Odun Yi]

A prayer, a confession and a prophecy of faith is what Jaywon's 'This Year' offers the average Nigerian.

With lyrics like, ''We making money this year, no matter what them do things be better this year'', Jaywon captures the everyday plea of the people and stirs hope where there seemingly is very little and who wouldn't sing along when he promises, ''this year, this year, greater things''

The High life tune mixed with afro-pop was released in 2013 and you can bet that come the early hours of 2019, this will yet again be one of the most played songs on radio and at parties.

Dammy Krane - Amin

Released in 2014, Dammy Krane follows an identical template to that of Jaywon as he again arouses a surreal hope of success coming with the new year.

Amin is simply a prayer. Steeped in simple lyrics and a call back hook, it is a prayer about succeeding in life, and getting what your heart desires.

For an artist who has had a fairly inconsistent career, this is one songs that has ensured that his legacy stays intact for a long while.

Victor AD - Wetin We Gain

'Wetin We Gain' is one of the biggest songs in 2018 and it is not really difficult to see why.

''Oluwa magbegbe mi, I want all this money, I no wan take the same step wey I take last year wey no work for me oh.'' No one wishes to repeat the mistakes of the past year and as we usher in a new year, it presents a clean slate for a lot of Nigerians to re-strategize and hopefully get things right

As we step into the new year, If we no make money, truly, wetin we gain?

Burna Boy - Ye

Unarguably, the biggest Nigerian song of 2018. Burna Boy scored a classic with Ye and come the new year, making the choice between the 'G Wagon or the Bentley' is one that many will definitely seek to be making especially as it is the year of the general elections and irrespective of the plenty suffering, ''we can't come and kill ourselves.''

CAC Good Women Choir - Odun Lo Sopin

The classic anthem released In 1979 by the CAC Good Women Choir is the perfect final outcry for God to shine his light on us just before the year ends.

'Odun Lo Sopin' is originally a hymn that was sung at the end of each year by all CAC churches but was soon transformed into a full record with the addition of two verses by the choir and decades after, the song remains one of the most played at gospel gatherings at this time every year.

Olamide - Poverty Die

Olamide's last single for 2018 'Poverty Die' is one that seeks to bring death to Poverty and who wouldn't want that in the new year.

''Money we no get focus'' is an interesting prayer point and backed by an infectious hook and lively percussion, 'Woli' [Prophet] Olamide leads us into the new year in a prophetic praise and worship fanfare that has us all singing along.

Chinko Ekun - 'Able God' feat Lil Kesh and Zlatan

Release in the last quarter of 2018, 'Able God' ended up as one of the viral anthems for 2018.

Yet another song that comes as a prayer for wealth, success and breakthrough, Chinko Ekun alongside Lil Kesh and Zlatan not only captures the pulse of the streets but they also deliver the perfect soundtrack for the now trending dance, Zanku.

You only need to see the reactions of Nigerians when this song comes up to understand why this is a must-play into the new year.

Come 2019, the motto will be ''No more insufficient funds'' because ''a ti sise'' [We have worked].