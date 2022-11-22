OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'

Song Title: Trips & Vibrations

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 17th, 2022

Producer: TBD

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Indie

Details/Takeaway: Like a breath of fresh air, Nigerian-born Toronto-based musician OG Spaceman, dishes an eclectic single with Dancehall and Afrobeats influences. Hailing from a multi-diverse county, Canada, the multifaceted musician is no stranger to the importance of inclusivity in music. OG Spaceman’s new single “Trips n Vibration$” comes after demand built on his 2021 “Drama Delay” E.P. The Toronto Caribbean scene and the Canadian artist “Roy Woods” played a significant role in inspiring Trips n Vibration$.

The mid-tempo song allows the listener to feel engrossed in different elements of the song. Chord progressions layered with Island percussions give off the authentic Island feeling, coupled with the soothing vocal cadence that produces a catchy and unforgettable musical trip.