RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'

Onyema Courage

Sensational fast-rising musician OG Spaceman, drops a new tune titled 'Trips & Vibrations.'

OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'
OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'

Artist: OG Spaceman

Recommended articles

Song Title: Trips & Vibrations

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 17th, 2022

Producer: TBD

Song Art:

OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'
OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Indie

Details/Takeaway: Like a breath of fresh air, Nigerian-born Toronto-based musician OG Spaceman, dishes an eclectic single with Dancehall and Afrobeats influences. Hailing from a multi-diverse county, Canada, the multifaceted musician is no stranger to the importance of inclusivity in music. OG Spaceman’s new single “Trips n Vibration$” comes after demand built on his 2021 “Drama Delay” E.P. The Toronto Caribbean scene and the Canadian artist “Roy Woods” played a significant role in inspiring Trips n Vibration$.

The mid-tempo song allows the listener to feel engrossed in different elements of the song. Chord progressions layered with Island percussions give off the authentic Island feeling, coupled with the soothing vocal cadence that produces a catchy and unforgettable musical trip.

Trips n Vibrations is a feel-good song that can essentially be played when one wants to have a good trip. Spaceman explains his desire to give a certain girl vibe (Vibration$) “catch some Trips n catch Vibration$

STREAM HERE

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'

OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'

T.I Blaze wishes to be more with 'El Major' [Pulse Album Review]

T.I Blaze wishes to be more with 'El Major' [Pulse Album Review]

Julia Fox replies critics, shares her reason for dating Kanye West

Julia Fox replies critics, shares her reason for dating Kanye West

Ara reveals how she became the Queen of drums

Ara reveals how she became the Queen of drums

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems

Tems earns 3 nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards