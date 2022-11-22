Artist: OG Spaceman
OG Spaceman fuses dancehall and Afrobeats on new single 'Trips & Vibrations'
Sensational fast-rising musician OG Spaceman, drops a new tune titled 'Trips & Vibrations.'
Song Title: Trips & Vibrations
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 17th, 2022
Producer: TBD
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Indie
Details/Takeaway: Like a breath of fresh air, Nigerian-born Toronto-based musician OG Spaceman, dishes an eclectic single with Dancehall and Afrobeats influences. Hailing from a multi-diverse county, Canada, the multifaceted musician is no stranger to the importance of inclusivity in music. OG Spaceman’s new single “Trips n Vibration$” comes after demand built on his 2021 “Drama Delay” E.P. The Toronto Caribbean scene and the Canadian artist “Roy Woods” played a significant role in inspiring Trips n Vibration$.
The mid-tempo song allows the listener to feel engrossed in different elements of the song. Chord progressions layered with Island percussions give off the authentic Island feeling, coupled with the soothing vocal cadence that produces a catchy and unforgettable musical trip.
Trips n Vibrations is a feel-good song that can essentially be played when one wants to have a good trip. Spaceman explains his desire to give a certain girl vibe (Vibration$) “catch some Trips n catch Vibration$
