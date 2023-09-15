ODUMODUBLVCK releases new single 'MC Oluomo'

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Hip Hop sensation ODUMODUBLVCK has released a new single he calls 'MC Oluomo'.

His latest single named 'MC Olumo' after the famous Lagos State Transport Union boss is a chest-thumping Drill record that precedes his highly anticipated Mixtape 'Eziokwu'.

This latest release showcases the breadth and depth of this exciting artist's sonic footprint as he continues to add exciting complexities to the Nigerian Hip Hop scene.

ODUMODUBLVCK has enjoyed a successful 2023 with his single 'Declan Rice' reaching the Top 10 of TurnTable Top 100 and also reaching the summit of Apple Music and Spotify Nigeria daily charts.

The rapper picked up two awards for Rookie of the Year and Best Rap Single at the recently held 16th Headies Awards.

ODUMODUBLVCK would be aiming to use his latest single 'MC Oluomo' to continue his sizzling 2023 run.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

