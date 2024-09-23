ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

Adeayo Adebiyi

Odumodublvck follows Davido's lead of celebrating his win after kicking of his Canadian tour.

If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet
If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

Recommended articles

On September 22, 2024, Odumodublvck headlined his first concert of his ongoing Canadian tour.

The rapper share a clip of his performance at the sold-out show with the caption "If dem no hype, hype yourself," in celebration of the feat that consolidates his status as Nigeria's foremost Hip Hop act.

Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet
Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Odumodublvck's post come two days after Davido posted the same on his X account. Davido's quote comes after his fans called out Nigerian media for allegedly failing to post that his hit song 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys had received an RIAA Gold plaque.

Davido post on X about hyping himself
Davido post on X about hyping himself Pulse Nigeria

Davido shared the post to send a clear message that he will celebrate his wins after what he claims to be an attempt by the media to turn a blind eye.

Odumodublvck has been in a celebrative mood lately as he recently bagged a nomination for the 2024 BET Hip Hop awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another milestone, Odumodublvck's 2023 album 'Eziokwu' has now spent 50 weeks on the top 10 of Spotify Nigeria Album Chart making it the only album by a rapper to achieve this feat.

'Eziokwu' surpassing over 50 weeks on Spotify Nigeria's top 10
'Eziokwu' surpassing over 50 weeks on Spotify Nigeria's top 10 Pulse Nigeria

With 'Eziokwu' surpassing over 50 weeks on Spotify Nigeria's top 10, the album joins Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone', Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini', Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe', 'Work of Art, and Davido's 'Timeless' ás the albums to have recorded over 50 weeks on the chart.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

Invest heavily in your woman - Singer Spyro advises men

Invest heavily in your woman - Singer Spyro advises men

PoshBugati makes a clarion call for Solidarity in new song visuals

PoshBugati makes a clarion call for Solidarity in new song visuals

Genoveva Umeh, Uche Montana, others nominated for TFAA prize for Acting

Genoveva Umeh, Uche Montana, others nominated for TFAA prize for Acting

Usher claims X account was hacked and cleared amid Diddy's arrest

Usher claims X account was hacked and cleared amid Diddy's arrest

Asake gets BRIT Silver plaque for 'Work of Art'

Asake gets BRIT Silver plaque for 'Work of Art'

Nigerian singer Charly Boy pens heartwarming tribute to late father

Nigerian singer Charly Boy pens heartwarming tribute to late father

Ama Psalmist, Director Pink, others nominated for TFAA prize For Film

Ama Psalmist, Director Pink, others nominated for TFAA prize For Film

Cynthia Morgan calls Davido out over being 'annoying'

Cynthia Morgan calls Davido out over being 'annoying'

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Eli Jae Nigerian-rising afrofusion R&B sensation releases new single 'Vida Mia' featuring Ric Hassani

Rising Nigerian Afrofusion R&B star Eli Jae drops single ‘Vida Mia’ feat Ric Hassani

Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent

Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent