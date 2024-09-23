If they don't hype you, hype yourself - Odumodublvck joins Davido to blow his trumpet

On September 22, 2024, Odumodublvck headlined his first concert of his ongoing Canadian tour.

The rapper share a clip of his performance at the sold-out show with the caption "If dem no hype, hype yourself," in celebration of the feat that consolidates his status as Nigeria's foremost Hip Hop act.

Odumodublvck's post come two days after Davido posted the same on his X account. Davido's quote comes after his fans called out Nigerian media for allegedly failing to post that his hit song 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys had received an RIAA Gold plaque.

Davido shared the post to send a clear message that he will celebrate his wins after what he claims to be an attempt by the media to turn a blind eye.

Odumodublvck has been in a celebrative mood lately as he recently bagged a nomination for the 2024 BET Hip Hop awards.

In another milestone, Odumodublvck's 2023 album 'Eziokwu' has now spent 50 weeks on the top 10 of Spotify Nigeria Album Chart making it the only album by a rapper to achieve this feat.

