Odumodublvck & Shallipopi credit Zlatan for helping their careers

In a recent interview with TurnTable Charts, Shallipopi named Zlatan as the artist who was the first to help him.

Odumodublvck also stated that Zlatan helped him achieve mainstream success after the indigenous rapper appeared in his single 'Picanto'.

Shallipopi had previously revealed that Zlatan was the person who recommended that he be signed by Dapper Music boss Damilola Akinwunmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Shallipopi and Odumodublvck were the breakout artists of 2023 with their fine form earning them a place on Pulse Nigeria's Hottest Artists List.

The duo aren't the only artists Zlatan helped propel to mainstream success as he has also delivered decisive verses on collaborations with BNXN and most recently, Ayox.

Their music enjoyed chart-topping success with their collaboration 'Cast' also reaching the summit of the TurnTable Top 100.