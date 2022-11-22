Artist: Odumodu Blvck
Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles
Sensational fast-rising musician Odumodu Blvck has released his highly anticipated single 'Picanto' on which he features Street-hop maestro Zlatan Ibile and singing sensation ECko Miles.
Song Title: Picanto
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 22nd, 2022
Producer: Jimohsoundz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 04 seconds
Features: 2 - Zlatan, ECko Mies
Label: Varick ST/Native Records
Details/Takeaway: Odumodu Blvck is one of Nigeria's finest talents who sings just as well as he raps and for his new single he recruits Zlatan and ECko Miles. 'Picanto' combines cathcy lyrics and infectious melody for an impressive single.
