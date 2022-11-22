RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational fast-rising musician Odumodu Blvck has released his highly anticipated single 'Picanto' on which he features Street-hop maestro Zlatan Ibile and singing sensation ECko Miles.

Artist: Odumodu Blvck

Song Title: Picanto

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 22nd, 2022

Producer: Jimohsoundz

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 04 seconds

Features: 2 - Zlatan, ECko Mies

Label: Varick ST/Native Records

Details/Takeaway: Odumodu Blvck is one of Nigeria's finest talents who sings just as well as he raps and for his new single he recruits Zlatan and ECko Miles. 'Picanto' combines cathcy lyrics and infectious melody for an impressive single.

STREAM HERE

