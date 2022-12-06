Artist: odumodu Blvck
Odumodu Blvck drops highly anticipated music video for hit single, 'Picanto'
Fast-rising rap sensation Odumodu Blvck has released the visuals for his hit single 'Picanto' featuring Zlatan.
Song Title: Picanto
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: December 6th, 2022
Video Director: Moe Musa
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 06 seconds
Features: 1- Zlatan
Label: Native Records
Details/Takeaway: For the visuals for of his hit single 'Picanto', Odumodu Blvck taps partners with Kia Motors whose Picanto car model was on full display as they ride across the streets of Lagos and Abuja in celebration of a talent that's set to conquer both cities.
