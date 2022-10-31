RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

o9echiE shares 'Sure For Me' featuring Bella Shmurda

The Lagos-raised songwriter, rapper, and Owner of O-Nine Music, Ogechi Igboanugo, popularly known as O9echi is ready to change the Nigerian music scene with his high-grade Afropop-spiced rap rhythm.

His professionalism and passion for music have showcased him to veterans of the art with a lot of hit songs to his name.

His hit single PICOLO has over 1.1 million views/streams. He is fixed on consistently servicing his fans with nutritious sounds. After the Covid19 pandemic which took a tough kick on the creative industry, the resilient spirit of O9echi kept him going as he dropped another single, EE SURE FOR ME featuring renowned sensation, Bella Shmurda.

The Music Video is to be released shortly.

It is no hype when I say this young artist, who has been around for quite a while, will blow your mind.

