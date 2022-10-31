o9echiE shares 'Sure For Me' featuring Bella Shmurda

His professionalism and passion for music have showcased him to veterans of the art with a lot of hit songs to his name.

His hit single PICOLO has over 1.1 million views/streams. He is fixed on consistently servicing his fans with nutritious sounds. After the Covid19 pandemic which took a tough kick on the creative industry, the resilient spirit of O9echi kept him going as he dropped another single, EE SURE FOR ME featuring renowned sensation, Bella Shmurda.

The Music Video is to be released shortly.

It is no hype when I say this young artist, who has been around for quite a while, will blow your mind.

