Nonso Amadi taps Zinoleesky for new thrilling single 'Lock Up'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singing sensation Nonso Amadi has returned with a new exciting single titled 'Lock Up.'

Nonso Amadi, Zinoleesky
Nonso Amadi, Zinoleesky

Artist: Nonso Amadi

Song Title: Lock Up

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: March 24th, 2023

Producers: Nonso Amadi, P.Priime

Song Art:

Nonso Amadi feat Zinoleesky - 'Lock Up'
Nonso Amadi feat Zinoleesky - 'Lock Up' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minute 43 seconds

Features: 1 - Zinoleesky

Label: Universal Music Canada

Details/Takeaway: 'Lock Up' is shared as the fifth track released ahead of When It Blooms. Amadi skillfully teams up with globally recognized compatriot Zinoleesky to deliver this danceable, up-tempo collaboration.

On the partnership, Amadi notes, “ ’Lock Up’ is an Afro-pop song I wrote sometime back in 2018. It is probably one of the most upbeat songs I’ve done. I bumped into Zinoleesky’s manager at a song camp in Benin Republic and had her listen to the track. Fast forward couple months later Zinoleesky drops his verse and video calls me dancing to it.”

Amadi digs deeper into the meaning behind the song, “the actual theme of the song is way edgier than most of my other songs as well. "Lock up" in Nigerian slang that loosely translates to "Shut up", so this is me acting strong telling a girl that I like her and willing to tell off anyone who might get in the way of a relationship.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

