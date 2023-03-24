Nonso Amadi taps Zinoleesky for new thrilling single 'Lock Up'
Singing sensation Nonso Amadi has returned with a new exciting single titled 'Lock Up.'
Artist: Nonso Amadi
Song Title: Lock Up
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 24th, 2023
Producers: Nonso Amadi, P.Priime
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 43 seconds
Features: 1 - Zinoleesky
Label: Universal Music Canada
Details/Takeaway: 'Lock Up' is shared as the fifth track released ahead of When It Blooms. Amadi skillfully teams up with globally recognized compatriot Zinoleesky to deliver this danceable, up-tempo collaboration.
On the partnership, Amadi notes, “ ’Lock Up’ is an Afro-pop song I wrote sometime back in 2018. It is probably one of the most upbeat songs I’ve done. I bumped into Zinoleesky’s manager at a song camp in Benin Republic and had her listen to the track. Fast forward couple months later Zinoleesky drops his verse and video calls me dancing to it.”
Amadi digs deeper into the meaning behind the song, “the actual theme of the song is way edgier than most of my other songs as well. "Lock up" in Nigerian slang that loosely translates to "Shut up", so this is me acting strong telling a girl that I like her and willing to tell off anyone who might get in the way of a relationship.
