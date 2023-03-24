Nonso Amadi taps Zinoleesky for new thrilling single 'Lock Up'

On the partnership, Amadi notes, “ ’Lock Up’ is an Afro-pop song I wrote sometime back in 2018. It is probably one of the most upbeat songs I’ve done. I bumped into Zinoleesky’s manager at a song camp in Benin Republic and had her listen to the track. Fast forward couple months later Zinoleesky drops his verse and video calls me dancing to it.”

Amadi digs deeper into the meaning behind the song, “the actual theme of the song is way edgier than most of my other songs as well. "Lock up" in Nigerian slang that loosely translates to "Shut up", so this is me acting strong telling a girl that I like her and willing to tell off anyone who might get in the way of a relationship.