Nonso Amadi drops highly anticipated debut album 'When It Blooms'

The album released through Def Jam Recordings/Polydor Records/MCA/Universal Music Canada reflects Amadi’s journey and weaves through the different phases of his self-discovery through music.

Setting the tone with the opening track 'Here For It,' Amadi recalls the challenges and uncertainty faced early on in his music career but honours his own determination, singing ‘na so then the plan no get plan b.’

'NASA,' a track produced by Azulwynter and FrancisGotHeat, pays homage to the hip-hop artists that influenced Amadi’s initial affinity for music like 50 cent, Lil Wayne, Ja Rule and lyrically discusses levelling up the dream from one phase of life to the next.

A standout track, 'Kilimanjaro' features BEAM who has previously collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Jorja Smith and Beyonce. While 'Night In Maryland' holds sentimental value for Amadi, capturing late nights recording in Lagos, Nigeria; the traffic, the lights and the internal struggle.

Donisha Prendergast, granddaughter of Bob Marley, delivered an amazing speech at the end of the ‘Night In Maryland’ encouraging me to believe in my purpose and get ready for the bloom.

Wrapping up with 'Thankful,' an act of culminating gratitude for the community of supporters that helped bring this project to life, Amadi’s mother shares a message of pride for Amadi’s growth as a beautifully personal finale.

When It Blooms also features five previously released singles including the song that marked the epic return after a hiatus, 'Foreigner,' as well as the collaborative track 'Different' ft. Majid Jordan, an alliance which has garnered over 19 million global streams, 'Eye To Eye' which enjoyed critical acclaim, the patriotic single 'Ease Up,' plus the latest collaboration 'Lock Up' ft. Zinoleesky which appeared on international playlists with cover placements. Those five tracks alone have collectively garnered over 50 million streams.

