Multi-talented creator Nissi Ogulu partners with Binance for African music themed NFTs

The digital arts comprise various levels of availability and pricing. Holders will enjoy added values that include invitations to live events and art exhibitions concessions on signed & printed digital art pieces, and also whitelisting privileges to future NFT drop.

"The plan is to take the audience across the continent to discover hand-crafted musical instruments, in all their colorful glory, that may not be known to the rest of the world." Nissi Ogulu says explaining the idea behind the project. "The pieces also reflect the music tradition of Africa, with its amazing sounds, in a hyper-contemporary and animated artistic expression."

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on what Binance hopes to achieve with the project, Executive VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity, Helen Hai says “Binance Charity’s NFT for Good initiative connects creators, their art, and their cause. Jigsaw Tribe is yet another exciting example of this and it's beautiful to see the series merging tradition and technology."

On collaborating with the talented creator and artist Nissi Ogulu, Helen Hai says "Having spent many years working in Africa, the region, the people, and their culture holds a special place in my heart. I’m thrilled we’re able to collaborate with Nissi in a homage to her heritage.”

The exclusive artwork series is set for premium auction on the Binance NFT Marketplace between May 30th and June 20th, 2022.

The auction will be part of the latest collaboration for Binance Charity’s NFT For Good Campaign, an initiative that enables world-renowned creators to convert their art and creativity into meaningful global action targeting social and humanitarian issues.