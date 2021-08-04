Niniola's 'Maradona' gets certified gold in South Africa

On August 3, 2021, Nigerian singer, Niniola's 'Maradona' got certified Gold in South Africa.
For Niniola, it continues of wins. A few weeks ago, she became a member of The Recording Academy.
Niniola shared the news via her Instagram page when she wrote that, "Yassss MARADONA has been certified GOLD in South Africa and is fast heading for a platinum... Thanks Mzansi. Thanks @recordingindustryofsouthafrica ... 1st of many to come."
She also announced a new single, "New Music Out On Friday 🔥🔥🔥🔥… Get Your Speakers And Your Dancing Shoes Ready…Cause This Sweetness Is To Much."
