RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Niniola's 'Maradona' gets certified gold in South Africa

Authors:

Motolani Alake

For Niniola, it continues of wins. A few weeks ago, she became a member of The Recording Academy.

Niniola set to release new EP in March. (Twitter/OfficialNiniola)

On August 3, 2021, Nigerian singer, Niniola's 'Maradona' got certified Gold in South Africa.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

Niniola shared the news via her Instagram page when she wrote that, "Yassss MARADONA has been certified GOLD in South Africa and is fast heading for a platinum... Thanks Mzansi. Thanks @recordingindustryofsouthafrica ... 1st of many to come."

www.instagram.com

She also announced a new single, "New Music Out On Friday 🔥🔥🔥🔥… Get Your Speakers And Your Dancing Shoes Ready…Cause This Sweetness Is To Much."

For Niniola, it continues of wins. A few weeks ago, she became a member of The Recording Academy. Earlier in the year, 'Ke Star (Remix),' Focalistic's collaboration with Davido got certified in South Africa.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

R&B singer, Tomi Owo is the only Nigerian artist on Metallica's upcoming anniversary album

Niniola's 'Maradona' gets certified gold in South Africa

BBNaija's Ozo gets house gift from fans on his birthday

Apple Music, Spotify… now YouTube moves to expand even further by product integration in Africa [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Chike Agada returns with a single 'VIBRATE', announces new EP

Actress Hilda Dokubo lashes out at people who say 'all men are scum'

Fetty Wap cries over the loss of daughter in emotional video

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' reboot gets Netflix release date