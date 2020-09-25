On July 16, 2020, word from the grapevine was that Nigerian singer, Niniola would release her sophomore album, 'Colors and Sounds' in September 2020.

But on September 25, 2020, it was revealed to Pulse Nigeria that Colours and Sounds will be released on October 2, 2020.

The album would be a follow-up to her critically-acclaimed debut album, This Is Me which was released in 2017.

The album joins a long list of releases in the second half of 2020 including Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Wizkid, Cuppy, Peruzzi, Yemi Alade and more.

Producers include music icon and Verzuz co-founder, Timbaland; Niniola’s long-time collaborator Sarz and fellow Nigerian beatmakers Kel-P and Nonso Amadi; Jamaica’s Teflon Zincfence; and South Africa's Shuffle Muzik.

U.K. Afrowave boss Afro B adds his voice to 'My Body,' while South Africa’s Busiswa brings gqom flavor to the hypnotic 'Oh Sharp.' Nigerian music icon Femi Kuti, son of the great Fela, brings his distinctive sax tones on the Afrobeat-inspired 'Fantasy,' and Kenyan trio Sauti Sol bring a mix of reggae and afropop vibes to the sunny, Kel P-produced 'So Serious.'

While the musical flavors are many, NINIOLA’s performance is singular as she brings her A-game to each of the album’s 13 tracks. “My music is colourful and vibrant -- it’s traveled across borders and it's being played by different ethnicities, whether black or white,” NINIOLA says. “Even though my root genre is Afro-House, I can do it all -— R&B, pop, folk. So I am basically a girl of many Colours and Sounds.”

You can pre-save the album HERE.

You can listen to Niniola's new single below;