Artist: Niniola
Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'
Award-winning hitmaker Niniola has returned with a new single she calls 'Memories'.
Song Title: Memories
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: Niphkeyz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 26 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Drumroll Records
Details/Takeaway: The Queen of Afro-house Niniola returns with another Amapiano thriller in which she combines her captivating melodies and attention-grabbing lyrics for a party starting hit.
