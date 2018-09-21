Niniola goes explicit on new single Bana

news

Niniola is out with her latest song, titled 'Bana.'

For followers of 'Nini Dey', it is no secret that to majority of her songs, there is a sexual overtone infused into her messages and this time, Niniola is again at it on her latest joint.

Niniola has enjoyed a fair amount of success both within the country and outside since the release of her 2017 debut album, ''This Is Me.''

Teaming up with her frequent collaborator in Sarz, the man responsible for her hit singles like 'Maradona' and 'Sicker', they rework their magic on'Bana', a heavy house record that details her love experience with the opposite sex.