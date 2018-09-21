Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Niniola goes explicit on new single Bana

New Music Niniola - 'Bana'

Listen to Niniola's latest single, 'Bana.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Niniola is out with her latest song, titled 'Bana.'

For followers of 'Nini Dey', it is no secret that to majority of her songs, there is a sexual overtone infused into her messages and this time, Niniola is again at it on her latest joint.

Niniola has enjoyed a fair amount of success both within the country and outside since the release of her 2017 debut album, ''This Is Me.''

Teaming up with her frequent collaborator in Sarz, the man responsible for her hit singles like 'Maradona' and 'Sicker', they rework their magic on'Bana', a heavy house record that details her love experience with the opposite sex.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new singlebullet
2 New Music Westsyde - 'Kpakujemu' Ft. Olamide, Terri, Bhary Jay & Lytabullet
3 Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in...bullet

Related Articles

New Video DJ Snake x Niniola - 'Maradona' (Riddim)
New Video Niniola - 'Magun Remix' feat. Busiswa
New Music DJ Snake x Niniola - 'Maradona' (Riddim)
Album Review Sess The Prblm Kid's ''Omo Muda'' is a fitting entry into the league of well created producer's album
New Video Mr Real - 'Legbegbe Remix' ft Niniola, DJ Maphorisa & Vista
One Africa Music Fest New York 2018 Wizkid, Wande Coal, Kranium and more deliver commanding performances at concert
NEA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage bag nominations at Nigerian Entertainment Awards [See full list]
Davido, Wizkid Watch how Pop stars shut down concert performances in Namibia and New York
Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?

Music

New Music Timaya - 'Bam Bam' ft Olamide
New Video Kcee - Psycho ft Wizkid
Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?
#ThrowBackThursday 8 years ago, A-Q delivered a near classic album, but we all slept on it
X
Advertisement