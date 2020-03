Artist: Niniola featuring Femi Kuti

Song Title: Fantasy

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: February 28, 2019

Label: Naija Review/Drum Roll Records

Producer: Kel P

Video Director: Sesan

Details: Fresh off her Grammy-nominated contribution to Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album, Nigeria’s Queen of Afro House Niniola teams with music icon Femi Kuti for her latest single,

You can listen to the song below;