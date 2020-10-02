Artist: Niniola

Album Title: Colors and Sounds

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-House, Afro&B, Afrosoul

Date of Release: October 2, 2020

Producers: Sarz [Tracks 4, 12, 13, 14], Kel P [Tracks 2, 3, 6 and 11], Shuffle Muzik [Tracks 5 & 7], Nonso Amadi [Track 1], Teflozincfence [Track 10], Timbaland [Tracks 2 & 9]

Album Art:

Length: 15 songs, 48 minutes

Features: 5 - Nonso Amadi, Sauti Sol, Busiswa, Femi Kuti and Sarz

Tracklist:

Label: Naija Review/ AWAL

Details/Takeaway: Niniola is regarded as the queen of Afro-house. This time, she engages a diverse range of Africa-inspired genres and subgenres to find the artistic interface between colors and sounds. She discusses intimate topics, makes you dance, amaze you with vocals and thrill you with music.

