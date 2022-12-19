Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Davido performed the official World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya' alongside Trinidad & Tobago artist Cardona and Qatari singer Aisha.

The performance was preceded by a social media post on which Davido announced his return through a picture of him and his partner Chioma. He also posted a picture of him and his Lawyer Bobo Ajudua and Manager Asa Asika.

The post was quickly met with hearty cheers by fans and colleagues who celebrated Davido's return after he withdrew from public life following the loss of his son.