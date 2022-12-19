ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has returned to social media after posting for the first time in months.

Davido
Davido

Details: Multi-award-winning megastar Davido made history on December 18th, 2022 after he became the first-ever Nigerian artist to perform at the World Cup main event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Davido performed the official World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya' alongside Trinidad & Tobago artist Cardona and Qatari singer Aisha.

The performance was preceded by a social media post on which Davido announced his return through a picture of him and his partner Chioma. He also posted a picture of him and his Lawyer Bobo Ajudua and Manager Asa Asika.

The post was quickly met with hearty cheers by fans and colleagues who celebrated Davido's return after he withdrew from public life following the loss of his son.

Davido's historic performance at the Qatar FIFA World Cup came hours before Argentina will clinch the coveted title after defeating France 4 -2 in a penalty shootout.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr, Black Sherif

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022