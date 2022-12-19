Details: Multi-award-winning megastar Davido made history on December 18th, 2022 after he became the first-ever Nigerian artist to perform at the World Cup main event.
Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance
Nigerian megastar Davido has returned to social media after posting for the first time in months.
Recommended articles
Davido performed the official World Cup anthem 'Hayya Hayya' alongside Trinidad & Tobago artist Cardona and Qatari singer Aisha.
The performance was preceded by a social media post on which Davido announced his return through a picture of him and his partner Chioma. He also posted a picture of him and his Lawyer Bobo Ajudua and Manager Asa Asika.
The post was quickly met with hearty cheers by fans and colleagues who celebrated Davido's return after he withdrew from public life following the loss of his son.
Davido's historic performance at the Qatar FIFA World Cup came hours before Argentina will clinch the coveted title after defeating France 4 -2 in a penalty shootout.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng