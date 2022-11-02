'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

"We are a lot of people so there are chances that when you see a random black person on the street they might be Nigerian. Apart from that, we are very expressive. The way they talk, the way we dress, wherever we find ourselves we always want to succeed and stand out," Fireboy said.

About his hit single 'Bandana', Fireboy revealed that he was glad to have a song that's on course to be a hit song, especially after having a hit song like 'Peru'. He also shared that the music video shot by TG Omori captured the song's essence and sparked further interest. He also revealed the feeling of having Ed Sheeran on 'Peru' remix and he believes it is a massive moment that will further open more doors for Afrobeats.

On his latest album 'Playboy', Fireboy revealed that the album indicated his artistic growth.

He was asked about a possible collaboration album with rave of the moment and label mate Asake. Fireboy revealed that he would love to even though they are both doing their own things at the moment.

He also talked about his London show set to take place at Wembley and he revealed that there will be a very special guest at the show.