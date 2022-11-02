Details: In the interview, the host Craig Mitch highlighted that Nigeria is currently blazing the trail in music as Afrobeats is taking over the world. He asked Fireboy why he thinks Nigerian music is taking over and the 'Peru' crooner indicated that Nigeria's population and the expressiveness of her people have a lot to do with it.
'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview
Nigerian superstar Fireboy in an interview on the UK program shopping for sneakers spoke about his latest album 'Playboy' and his growth as an artist.
"We are a lot of people so there are chances that when you see a random black person on the street they might be Nigerian. Apart from that, we are very expressive. The way they talk, the way we dress, wherever we find ourselves we always want to succeed and stand out," Fireboy said.
About his hit single 'Bandana', Fireboy revealed that he was glad to have a song that's on course to be a hit song, especially after having a hit song like 'Peru'. He also shared that the music video shot by TG Omori captured the song's essence and sparked further interest. He also revealed the feeling of having Ed Sheeran on 'Peru' remix and he believes it is a massive moment that will further open more doors for Afrobeats.
On his latest album 'Playboy', Fireboy revealed that the album indicated his artistic growth.
He was asked about a possible collaboration album with rave of the moment and label mate Asake. Fireboy revealed that he would love to even though they are both doing their own things at the moment.
He also talked about his London show set to take place at Wembley and he revealed that there will be a very special guest at the show.
You can watch the full Fireboy 'Shopping for Sneakers' interview below.
