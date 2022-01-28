RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian star, Reminisce refutes any notion that he's under pressure to win a Grammy and celebrates the pioneers of Nigerian music

Time Magazine has named him as one of just 10 rappers that anybody should dream to meeting across the world.

Reminisce: Growing, winning and learning on a fourth wave. (Instagram/IamReminisce)
On January 24, 2022, legendary Nigerian rapper, Reminisce appeared on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's show, Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.

Amongst other important things, Reminisce, who seemed calm, happy, accomplished and positive, told Ebuka about the delay in the release of his album, Alaye Toh Se Gogo. He also spoke about his stint on King of Boys and his future as an actor.

Towards the end of the conversation, Ebuka celebrated the recent history of Nigerian music and says that, "It puts a lot of pressure on people like you..."

Reminisce then clarifies, "Errrrm... Me, personally, no, it doesn't. I just try to do what I should do and what I can do. At every point in Nigerian music history, there are people who will be pioneers. Say for the modern rap game, you have Ruggedman, Modenine and co as pioneers.

"For our side of the map, Lord of Ajasa, Olamide, myself... For the popstars, you have Wiz, David... For the new school, you would have someone like Ckay... I can't be under pressure, I can only do what I can do and hope for the best."

In Reminisce's career, two of his five albums have charted high on American Apex charts, Billboard. Time Magazine also named him as one of just 10 rappers that anybody should dream to meeting across the world.

