Artist: Moelogo
Moelogo releases new 5-track EP
Nigerian sensational singer and Songwriter Moelogo has released his new project which is five-track EP he calls 'Euphoric.'
Album Title: Euphoric
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: June 24th, 2022
Producer: (Track 1,2 ) Medua, (Track 3, 5) Blue Lab Beats, (Track 4) Jae Eaux
Album Art:
Length: 15 minutes
Features: 1 - Chinko Ekun
Label: Motrakz Records
Details/Takeaway: Moelogo is a sensational artist whose writing and artistic expression makes him special. In this EP, listeners can expect Moelogo's distinct writing and delivery.
