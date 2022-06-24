RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian sensational singer and Songwriter Moelogo has released his new project which is five-track EP he calls 'Euphoric.'

Moelogo (AfrikaLyrics)

Artist: Moelogo

Album Title: Euphoric

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: June 24th, 2022

Producer: (Track 1,2 ) Medua, (Track 3, 5) Blue Lab Beats, (Track 4) Jae Eaux

Moelogo ft Chinko Ekun - Soft Life Song Art
Pulse Nigeria

Length: 15 minutes

Features: 1 - Chinko Ekun

Label: Motrakz Records

Details/Takeaway: Moelogo is a sensational artist whose writing and artistic expression makes him special. In this EP, listeners can expect Moelogo's distinct writing and delivery.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

