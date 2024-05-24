I think globally in my approach to music - Aṣa says about her creative process

The critically acclaimed singer with Nigerian and French roots shared that when making music, she conveys her message in the best way it will resonate with listeners.

"There are some songs that I cannot sing in English as they wouldn’t convey the message I want. Because of the tonal beauty and musicality of singing in Yoruba, it feels very personal, yet it also resonates with everyone. However, in terms of breaking through and reaching a wider audience, English is the global language," Aṣa tells GQ South Africa.

Aṣa grew up in Oyo State, Nigeria, before moving to France at a young age. On how her Nigerian and French heritage influences her music, she shared that being Nigerian kept her African while her French connection helped her connect to a global audience.

The multi-award-winning singer whose 2008 self-titled album won the Headies Album of the Year prize shared that while her music is influenced by her Nigerian roots, she has a global approach to making music.

"I always allow for that space when I’m making music. I want to create music with everyone in mind, including those who may not know or understand my language or culture. But I always strive to include them. I’m from Nigeria; I want to act locally but think globally in my approach to music."