Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

The EP is a follow-up to his previous release 'Drillionaire', which showed his versatility.

'Rich And Wacko' kicks off with 'Change My Gear' featuring Vector, setting the pace for what is to come.

With tracks like 'Scared Love (Farawe)' featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Dammy Krane, 'Orchid Road', 'Devil Agent (2 Fighting)' featuring Erigga and ODUMODUBLVCK, and the final track 'Angels' featuring Akuchi.

Since kicked off his career, he has announced himself as a rapper with the penmanship and delivery of Hip Hop greats. Inspired by legends like 50 Cent, The Game, and Nas, Maxino aimed to make music to entertain, edify, and motivate listeners.