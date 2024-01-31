ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rapper Maxino Ezaza teams up with industry heavyweights for a new EP.

The EP is a follow-up to his previous release 'Drillionaire', which showed his versatility.

'Rich And Wacko' kicks off with 'Change My Gear' featuring Vector, setting the pace for what is to come.

With tracks like 'Scared Love (Farawe)' featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Dammy Krane, 'Orchid Road', 'Devil Agent (2 Fighting)' featuring Erigga and ODUMODUBLVCK, and the final track 'Angels' featuring Akuchi.

Since kicked off his career, he has announced himself as a rapper with the penmanship and delivery of Hip Hop greats. Inspired by legends like 50 Cent, The Game, and Nas, Maxino aimed to make music to entertain, edify, and motivate listeners.

'Rich And Wacko' is out on all streaming platforms and it serves as a bold introduction to the mainstream as Maxino aims to showcase his talent and make a name for himself as one of Nigeria's finest rappers.

Adeayo Adebiyi

